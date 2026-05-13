MP Government Has Doubled Rewards For Police Personnel; Bounty On Criminals Unchanged For 11 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has doubled the reward amount given to police officials and personnel for exemplary work they do to encourage them. Chief minister Mohan Yadav had recently announced this decision.

Following the decision, the Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) can now award their subordinate staff double the amount previously authorised as rewards. However, the bounty declared on criminals has not increased by a single rupee in last 11 years.

The proposal to increase the reward amount offered for the arrest of criminals has been pending at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) for past eight months. The amount has not been revised since 2015. Currently, the authority vested in police officials, ranging from DGP to SP, to declare rewards is based on standards that were set a decade ago.

Reward system

According to the system established in 2015, the authority to declare rewards on criminals rests with the DGP, IG, DIG and SP. Under the existing structure, the DGP is authorised to declare a maximum reward of Rs 50,000, the IG can announce up to Rs 30,000, the DIG can declare up to Rs 20,000 and SP up to Rs 10,000.

Proposal to double the amounts

Under the proposed regulations, the reward amounts across all categories are to be doubled. The proposal outlines granting the DGP the authority to declare rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh and the SP up to Rs 20,000. Similarly, IG can declare rewards of up to Rs 60,000 and the DIG up to Rs 40,000.

The decision to award double rewards to police personnel for exemplary service has already been implemented, generating enthusiasm within the department. However, the proposal aimed at strengthening the external intelligence network remains stuck in bureaucratic files.