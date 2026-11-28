MP Government Gears Up To Fill Over 1 Lakh Vacant Posts Following Promotions, Retirements | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has geared up to fill in over one lakh positions which have fallen vacant after the elevation of officers and employees and retirement of staffers.

All departments informed the General Administration Department about it. The information sent to the GAD consisted of the number of vacant posts. But Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal sought clear information on how many people should be hired to fill in those posts.

The government has elevated 68,473 officials after it began the process for promotion.

A large number of employees retire every year. The government plans to fill in the posts through the MP Public Service Commission and the MP Employees Selection Board.

The government has decided to observe 2027 as the Year of Youth. So, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has set the target for recruiting two lakh youths in the coming year for different posts.

The government has prepared to fill in one lakh posts soon. The government plans to recruit people in home, school education, health, revenue, forest, energy, higher education, PWD, urban development, Panchayat and Rural Development and the Women and Child Development department.

The administration prepares to fill in the vacant positions, ready reservation rosters, arrange for examinations to recruit candidates, conduct interviews, and hand over appointment letters without delay. Thus, it wants complete information from all departments by next month to start recruitment.