MP Government Forms Committee To Study Uniform Civil Code, Report In 60 Days

Uniform Civil Code | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision, the state government on Monday night constituted a committee to examine the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The committee will be headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai.

The six-member panel includes retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, legal expert Anoop Nair, academician Gopal Sharma, social worker Budhpal Singh, and Ajay Katseriya, Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department. The committee has been given 60 days to submit its recommendations.

Notably, similar committees in Gujarat and Uttarakhand were also formed under the chairmanship of Justice Desai.

According to the official order, the government has clarified that different provisions currently govern matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and related issues in the state. There is a growing need to unify these provisions to ensure a sense of equality among citizens.

The committee will study the practices related to marriage, divorce, and other social customs across different communities. It will also examine the UCC models implemented in Uttarakhand and Gujarat and submit its report in line with the state’s social, cultural, and economic context.

The panel will seek suggestions and objections from various stakeholders and ensure the protection of the rights of women and children. It has also been directed to ensure that its proceedings and recommendations are legally sound and do not create any legal complications.