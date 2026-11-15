MP Government Faces Fresh Controversy As Minister Uday Pratap Singh Comes Under EOW Complaint, Seven Ministers Face Scrutiny In Three Years | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government wraps up its third year in office next month, but several ministers have courted controversies during this period.

Now, Transport and School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh remains in a tight spot.

A former IFS officer, Ajad Singh Dabas, has complained to the EOW against the minister, and his former OSD Veerendra Tiwari also hogged the media headlines.

Dabas complained about the irregularities in maintenance funds meant for the government schools, the purchase of papers for the MP Textbook Corporation, the allotment of funds to schools, and the buying of ingredients for midday meals for Sandipani schools.

Dabas also included the purchase of uniforms in his complaint. Because instead of purchasing uniforms, the government transferred the amount through DBT to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, there was no chance of any irregularity in it.

Singh's former OSD Veerendra Tiwari has become his second problem. Tiwari, who remained close to the minister, faced several charges. Because of Tiwari, the minister confronts allegations.

Before Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda; Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kanshana; Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Govind Singh Rajput; Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah; Minister for SC Welfare Department Nagar Singh Chouhan; Minister of State for Health Narendra Shivaji Patel; and Minister of State for Urban Development Department Pratima Bagri remained in a tight corner.

The government deprived the Minister of State (independent charge) for the Happiness Department, Lakhan Patel, of the Animal Husbandry department .

OSD of Devda, Deepam Raichura, faces the allegations of giving a liquor contract for a bribe of Rs 1 crore and against a fake bank guarantee. The government has suspended Raichura, and the Congress demanded Devda's resignation.

A sting operation took place in the bungalow of Kansana, whose staffers demanded money against transferring officials. The government placed them under suspension afterwards.

Rajput stole the media headlines after a Lokyukta raid on the residence and office of a former constable of the transport department, Saurabh Sharma. Rajput also courted a controversy for taking land from his in-laws as a donation.

Bagri's brother was caught for trafficking ganja, and Patel misbehaved with policemen. Similarly, when he did not get a table in a restaurant, he called a team of the food department and asked it to conduct a raid on the eatery.

In the same way, Shah remained in trouble for his comments against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The incident kicked up a row across the country. Several ministers also faced criticism for different reasons.

Although the staffers of several ministers faced charges of corruption, the BJP kept away from acting against any minister, and instead, it tried to save them.