MP Government Departments Owe ₹2,411 Crore In Electricity Bills, 562 Schools And Hundreds Of Anganwadi Centres Still Await Power Connections | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen government departments in Madhya Pradesh have accumulated outstanding electricity dues of Rs 2,411.3 crore, with the panchayat and rural development department accounting for the largest share. Meanwhile, 438 Anganwadi centres across the state are still awaiting electricity connections.

According to data compiled by the energy department up to September this year, the panchayat and rural development department tops the list with outstanding dues of Rs 1,668.1 crore. Of this amount, Rs 636.8 crore is due to the East Zone power distribution company, Rs 328.8 crore to the Central Zone and Rs 702.6 crore to the West Zone.

The urban development and housing department ranks second, with outstanding dues of Rs 194.3 crore. Its highest liability is in the Central Zone at Rs 144.5 crore, while Rs 26.1 crore is outstanding in the East Zone and Rs 23.7 crore in the West Zone. The women and child development department occupies the third position, with electricity dues of Rs 105.1 crore.

Other departments with substantial outstanding bills include the narmada valley development department (Rs 69.2 crore), school education department (Rs 56.3 crore), water resources department (Rs 44.2 crore), Tribal affairs department (Rs 43.4 crore), public health and family welfare department (Rs 40.4 crore), public health engineering department (Rs 34.3 crore), home department (Rs 17.5 crore) and farmer welfare and agriculture department (Rs 4.9 crore).

The outstanding dues of other departments collectively stand at Rs 101.3 crore. A zone-wise assessment reveals that the West Zone has the highest outstanding amount at Rs 908.6 crore. The East Zone follows with dues of Rs 836.4 crore, while the Central Zone has outstanding bills of Rs 666.3 crore.

438 Anganwadi centres await power connections

While government departments have substantial outstanding electricity dues, hundreds of Anganwadi centres across Madhya Pradesh are still without electricity connections. A total of 2,725 Anganwadi centres applied for new electricity connections during the financial year 2026-27.

Of these, 438 centres are still awaiting connections. In the Central Zone, 1,134 Anganwadi centres applied for new connections. Of these, 268 were provided electricity connections, while 688 were found to be already electrified.

The situation in the other two zones also remains a concern, with 181 Anganwadi centres in the East Zone and 137 in the West Zone still waiting for electricity connections.

562 schools await electrification

As many as 392 schools remain in balance for electrification in the East Zone and 170 schools in the West Zone. The Central Zone has no unelectrified schools. The overall figure of unelectrified schools in the East Zone and West Zone stands at 562.