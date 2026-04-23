MP Government Begins Political Appointments; SC, ST Commission Chiefs Named |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav started political appointments on Thursday. Kailash Jatav was appointed chairman of the SC Commission, and Barelal Ahirwar and Ramlal Malviya were made its members.

Similarly, former legislator Ramlal Rautel became the chairman of the ST Commission, and Bhagat Netam and Mangal Singh Dhurve its members.

According to sources, the government has already taken a decision on the names of the politicians to be appointed to the MP State Commission for Child Protection and the Women's Commission, but an order is yet to be issued.

The government is set to appoint Rekha Yadav to the Women's Commission and Nivedita Sharma to the MP State Commission for Child Protection.

Samiksha Gupta and Sadhna Sthapak will be the members of the Women's Commission. Similarly, Seema Singh, Monika Bhatti, Archana Gupta, and Sonam Nimama will be members of the State Commission for Child Protection.

After the BJP returned to power in 2024, the government stopped all political appointments.

Since the tenure of the chairmen of various commissions ended, the posts were lying vacant, so the BJP leaders were waiting for political appointments.

Those who have got political appointments were former legislators who were deprived of tickets before the assembly elections.

The government will soon issue the appointment orders for corporations and boards.