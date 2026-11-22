MP Government Amends GST Rules For Hotels, Catering And Electric Vehicle Services; Input Tax Credit Limited To 2.5% On Specified Transactions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has made certain provisions for hotels, catering services, and electric vehicles by amending GST rules and issued a gazette notification on Saturday.

Now, the input tax credit on the services obtained through another service provider will be available on the basis of the limits of 2.5%.

A special condition has been made for claiming input tax credit (ITC) on services purchased through the same line of business in services related to hotel business.

If one hotel hires rooms of another hotel to accommodate customers, it will be eligible for 2.5 per cent of input tax credit. Even after paying the GST on higher rates, the hotel concerned will not get any credit for additional tax.

Rules have also been amended for catering services. If a catering company obtains the services of another company, the firm will get a maximum 2.5% input tax credit.

The government has also made some changes in electric vehicles (EVs). If a transport company hires the EVs from another firm for transporting passengers or for carrying goods, the company will get a maximum input tax credit of 2.5% on GST.

The government has also amended the rules for fixing input tax credit on delivery services.

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