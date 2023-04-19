MP: Goods trains collide in Shahdol; driver injured, 2 feared trapped; visuals surfaces

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Two goods trains collided early on Wednesday morning at Singhpur railway station of the Shahdol sub-division of the southeast central railway, Bilaspur zone.
According to the officials, the driver has been injured, and two workers are feared trapped.
The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision.
All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the officials said.
The reason behind the collision is yet to be determined.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
Further details are awaited.
