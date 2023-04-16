MP: Girl who went missing since April 5 found dead in forest in Balaghat

Representative Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old girl, who had gone missing from the Limdewada village of Balaghat since April 5, was found dead in a forest on Friday late night, the police said.

The police added that the woman was hacked to death by her lover, as she was mounting pressure on him for marriage.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Balaghat, Samir Saurabh told the media that the woman who was found dead in the forest has been identified as Poornima, who was a college student and was about to get married next week. She had gone missing on April 5 when her parents had gone to their kin’s place to hand them over the wedding invitation.

When they returned, they found Poornima missing, after which they lodged a missing person complaint and search was on for her till then. When the girl’s body was recovered from the forest on Friday late night, the police broadened the investigation, as her death had apparently occurred due to strangulation.

The police learnt that Poornima had an affair with her sister-in-law’s brother, identified as GirjashankarPatle, and he used to visit them at their house frequently. When the cops collared him and questioned strictly, he confessed to committing the crime, as she was mounting pressure on him for marriage.

He told the cops that he took her to a forest in Ganglapura and killed her. The accused is a videographer by profession, the cops said.

