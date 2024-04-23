MP: Giant 1100 Kg Laddoo Offered To Bajranbali In Jabalpur On Hanuman Jayanti (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gigantic laddoo weighing 1100 kg was offered to Bajrangbali at the ancient Pachmatha temple of Jabalpur on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

The laddoo, said to be Lord Hanuman's favourite food item, was made with 250 kg of Besan, 600 kg of sugar, 17 tin cans of oil, 12 tin cans of clarified butter, and was garnished with 25 kg of dry fruits, including almonds and cashews.

According to information, skilled chefs were called from Nagpur to prepare the giant laddoo, and it took nearly a week to prepare it.

Devotees presented this enormous laddoo as a special offering to Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti.

The members of the Pachmatha temple committee said that due to the COVID-19 crisis over the past three years, no celebrations were held for Hanuman Jayanti. However, it was decided that once the pandemic subsides, a one-tonne laddu would be offered to the deity Hanuman to compensate for the left-out years.

Now that the pandemic is over and all restrictions have been lifted, preparations for celebrating Lord Hanuman's birthday with grandeur have been completed in Jabalpur. Devotees are continuously flocking to the temple premises to witness the 1100-kg laddu, expressing awe at its size.

The temple priest, Abhishek Sharma, revealed that the temple is also known as 'Laghu Kashi' (Mini Kashi) due to its significance. The temple features views reminiscent of Vrindavan and is steeped in historical importance.

Notably, the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha in the temple were not carved but were found in the Yamuna River. The spiritual experience at this beautiful and intricately designed temple, combined with its serene and scenic surroundings, brings joy to devotees.

Besides the Radha-Krishna temple, visitors can also seek blessings from the twelve Jyotirlingas and the devoted Lord Hanuman, earning the temple its nickname, 'Laghu Kashi.'