MP: Gharwali or Baharwali? Gwalior court orders man to spend 3 days a week with each wife, gives him Sunday respite

MP: Gharwali Baharwali? Gwalior court orders man to spend 3 days with first wife, 3 with second

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre verdict, a family court in Gwalior has ordered a man to spend three days a week with each of his two wives and can spend Sunday as per his choice. The decision was taken after counselling with both the wives and the husband.

The husband is an engineer in a multinational company in Haryana and he married a woman in 2018. After marriage, they lived with each other for almost two years, but in 2020, at the time of corona lockdown, the husband left his wife at her maternal home in Gwalior and went back to Haryana.

During this time, the husband got into a relationship with one of his colleagues and later married her.

First wife filed a complaint for maintenance

The first wife came to know that her husband married his colleague after she visited his office in Haryana. She confronted her husband and reached the family court with her complaint. The wife complained that her husband has remarried, so she needs justice for maintenance.

The matter then reached Counselor Harish Dewan of family court and continued for six months. Dewan discussed the matter with both the wives and the husband and finally managed to reach a solution.

Flats for both the wives

“Both the wives and husband are very happy after this decision. Along with this agreement, the husband has also given flats to both the wives and he will take care of both of them,” Dewan said.