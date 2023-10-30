 MP: Gau Raksha Manch Members Come To Rescue Of Ailing Cow
MP: Gau Raksha Manch Members Come To Rescue Of Ailing Cow



FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
article-image

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sarvadaliya Gau Raksha Manch of Ganjbasoda came to the rescue of an ailing cow on Sunday. The members of the manch had received information about a cow lying in an ailing condition in ward No. 15 of the town.

The district president of the manch, Vishal Vaishnav, along with other members and called the doctor on the spot. Dr Umakant reached the spot and the cow was given treatment.

Following this, the manch members ensured arrangements for the cow’s food and water. Workers of the manch, such as Amit, Shenky, Aman, Rahul, Bittu, Shivam Sharma, Raj Agrawal and Sambhav Jain were also present.

