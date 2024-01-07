 Bhopal: ‘Gatha Shri Ram Mandir Ki’ Depicts History Of Ram Janmabhoomi Struggle
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A musical presentation ‘Gatha Shri Ram Mandir Ki,’ depicting the history of struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi was staged at Hansdhwani Auditorium of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday evening. The auditorium was full to capacity. Some people had to see the presentation on an LED screen installed on the premises of the centre. The event was organised by Karunadham Ashram, Bhopal, to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration on January 22. The 76-minute performance was accompanied by a live musical band. Mohit Shevani narrated the saga of Ayodhya and Ram Temple. The performance starts with Lord Ram and ends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this saga, all the attacks and the defenders of Ayodhya were discussed, in which the names of every important person who is associated with Ayodhya and Ram Temple were mentioned. Also, the renovation of the temple by Vikramaditya and Ahilyabai Holkar, the struggle of the Bairagi Sadhus, the removal of Ramlala from the sanctum, the appearance of Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum, Kar Seva, the sacrifice of the Kothari brothers, political turmoil and the grandeur of the temple currently under construction, the divinity and the resolve of the central and state government behind it are depicted. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, minister of cooperatives and sports Vishvas Sarang and minister OBC and minority welfare Krishna Gaur were present. 

