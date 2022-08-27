MP: Gates of 8 dams opened in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some rivers of the state are still in spate due to occurrence of rain in their catchment areas. Owing to this, the water level of dams situated downstream has increased substantially. To maintain the water level, authorities opened gates of at least eight dams situated in various places of state on Saturday.

As per Water Resources Department, one out of 12 gates of Bansujara dam was opened in Tikamgarh district to discharge 2471.98 cusecs of water. One gate of Gopikrishna Sagar dam was opened in Guna to release 359.30 cusecs of water. In Khandwa, six out of 20 gates of Indira Sagar dam were opened to discharge 26909.26 cusecs of water. In Rajgarh district, one gate of Kundalia dam was opened. Moreover, two gates of Mohanpura Multipurpose project (reservoir) were opened. In Khandwa, four gates out of 23 gates of Omkareshwar dam were opened to release 17233.23 cusecs of water.

One gate of Pagra dam was opened in Sagar to release 106 cusecs of water. One gate of Mohini reservoir was also opened.

As far as rivers are concerned, Parvati river in Guna is flowing at 404.40 metres. Its maximum water level is 409. 96 metres. Narmada river in Narsinghpur is flowing at 310.85 metres against its maximum water level of 323 metres. In Hoshangabad, Narmada river is flowing at 286.55 metres against its maximum water of 293.83 metres. In Khargone, Narmada river is flowing at 158. 38 metres against its maximum water level of 163.98 metre’s.

In Panna, Ken river is flowing at 289. 98 metres against a maximum water level of 296.75 metres.

In Satna, Tamas river is flowing at 318.24 metres against a maximum water level of 323. 90 metres. In Ujjain district, Chambal river is at 450.90 metres against maximum water level of 460.90 metres.

