MP Foundation Day 2026 | How Bhopal’s Nawabi-Era Palaces Became Seats Of Power After Madhya Pradesh Was Formed In 1956 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, which turns 71 on Sunday, came into being on November 1, 1956, with the merger of Vindhya Pradesh, Mahakaushal, Madhya Bharat, Bhopal and non-Marathi-speaking areas of the erstwhile Central Provinces and Berar.

Bhopal, then a Part C State and just a tehsil of Sehore district, was unexpectedly chosen as the capital of the new state. To run the new state government, authorities used the palaces and mansions of the Nawabi era to house the secretariat, legislative assembly and other offices.

Bhopal was picked as the capital despite Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur having a better claim, owing to its geographical location and railway connectivity.

Jabalpur was originally the leading contender. Its claim was supported by Congress leaders Dwarika Prasad Mishra and Seth Govinddas. The States Reorganisation Commission had also initially recommended Jabalpur as the capital of the new state.

However, with leaders from the Vindhya region pushing for an independent state, there was a fear that making Jabalpur the capital would intensify demands to unite Mahakaushal and Vindhya into a separate Vindhya Pradesh state.

According to historian Dr Alok Gupta, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Chief Minister of Bhopal State, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, played key roles in Bhopal's selection as the capital.

President of the Bhopal History Forum and the writer of a book on the history of Bhopal from 1722 to 1949, Shahnawaz Khan said that after being designated as the capital, old buildings in Bhopal were quickly repurposed for new uses.

They included Minto Hall, Sadar Manzil and other buildings of the Nawabi era. The building of TB Hospital on Idgah Hills, where patients were yet to be admitted, was requisitioned by the government for use as secretariat, Khan added.

Consolation prizes

The other contenders for capital status were given consolation prizes.

Jabalpur: High Court of Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: Board of Revenue, headquarters of excise and transport departments and office of accountant general (AG)

Indore: MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC), headquarters of department of commercial taxes

Minto Hall

Commissioned in 1909 by Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum to welcome Viceroy Lord Minto, this British colonial and Nawabi fusion structure initially served as a royal guest house and later Hamidia College.

It housed the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from 1956 to 1996 before its restoration into the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre.

Old Secretariat (Lokayukt Bhavan)

Originally built as military barracks for Bhopal Nawab's forces, part of this complex hosted Bhopal State's 30-member assembly after 1949.

In 1956, it became the main state secretariat housing the chief minister, cabinet and chief secretary, before offices shifted to Arera Hills (Vallabh Bhavan). It now houses the Lokayukta office, district collectorate and divisional commissionerate.

VIP Guest House (Aina Bangla)

Located near Lalghati, this sprawling estate served as the official residence for Madhya Pradesh's first Chief Minister Ravishankar Shukla and his successor Bhagwantrao Mandloi.

After DP Mishra relocated to Nishat Manzil on Shyamla Hills, Aina Bangla was converted into the premier state VIP Guest House for visiting dignitaries.