MP Foundation Day 2026 | All Government Hospitals To Go Paperless From November 1, Patients To Get Digital OPD Slips, Prescriptions And Test Reports | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Health and Medical Education Department of Madhya Pradesh is implementing a complete paperless system across all government hospitals from November 1, 2026, coinciding with Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. The initiative will cover medical college-affiliated hospitals and local sub-health centres.

OPD registration slips will be sent directly to patients' mobile phones through SMS or in digital form. Each government doctor will get a tablet containing a list of medicines for treating different diseases.

The system will cover OPD registration, lab tests, doctor consultations, pharmacy, diagnostics and billing. It will also be integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), enabling digital access to medical records. Prescriptions will go directly to counters, while test requests will be updated automatically, reducing confusion and saving time.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Dean Dr Kavita Singh said GMC had adopted it as a pilot project. So we have been implementing it for the last six months. Three departments Medicines, Skin, and Pampsychiatric have adopted it.

Gradually, it will be implemented in all the departments. OPD will be paperless and patients will get digital slips, and it will be directly sent to the concerned and paramedical staff.

There will be a list of medicines on the basis of their availability. The doctors will prescribe drugs to the patients on the basis of the availability of medicines.