MP Former Minister Narottam Mishra Gets Stuck In Lift During Coaching Institute Inauguration In Gwalior; VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra was trapped inside a lift for nearly 15 minutes in Gwalior on Monday evening after it suddenly stopped due to a technical glitch. The incident occurred when he was heading to inaugurate a new English coaching institute in the Jayendra Ganj area. The lift stopped between floors, leaving Narottam Mishra and others inside stranded. Building staff rushed to help and managed to rescue everyone safely after several minutes of effort.

According to reports, Narottam Mishra had arrived as the chief guest for the inauguration of a new branch of Gwalior Number 01 Spoken English Classes.

The institute is located on the third floor of a building opposite Sanjay Complex in Jayendra Ganj, under the Lashkar area.

ग्वालियर में लिफ्ट में फंसे पूर्व गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा, कोचिंग सेंटर के उद्घाटन के दौरान हुआ घटनाक्रम #NarottamMishra #GwaliorNews #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #ViralNews [Narottam Mishra Lift Incident, Gwalior Jayendraganj News, Narottam Mishra News, Gwalior Coaching Centre, Madhya Pradesh News] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) October 13, 2026

Narottam Mishra boarded the lift from the first floor to reach the coaching centre. However, as it reached the second floor, the lift suddenly jerked and stopped due to a technical malfunction.

The unexpected breakdown created panic among the organisers and building staff. Narottam Mishra's security personnel and police officers also became concerned as efforts began to open the lift.

Staff members worked to resolve the problem and managed to open the doors after approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Narottam Mishra and the other occupants were safely brought out.

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by someone present at the venue, later surfaced on social media.

Mishra Inaugurates Institute After Rescue

Despite the incident, Mishra continued with his scheduled programme and inaugurated the coaching institute by cutting the ribbon.

He later shared photographs and videos from the event on social media, expressing hope that the institute would help young people build a brighter future.

Meanwhile, the video of the lift malfunction and subsequent rescue has been circulating widely on social media.