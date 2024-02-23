MP: Food Security Team Seizes Spices Worth Over ₹4L In Bhind

FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A food security squad formed by the Food Security and Drug Administration in Bhopal along with local officers raided different food shops in the district, sources said.

The team confiscated a huge quantity of adulterated ghee, Mawa and refined oil which is used to prepare ghee from a dairy.

The officials demanded receipt against the purchase of refined oil which is dangerous to health.

The officials said if the dairy owner failed to provide the receipt, a case would be registered against him for evading tax.

The team, which also raided a factory where spices are made, confiscated adulterated spices worth Rs 4 lakh and sealed the grinding machine.

The officials came to know that the proprietor of the factory was Abhishek Jain. Apart from that, the team raided many other spice-making units.

Three sweetmeat shops belonging Kamal Kishore Jain, Mahendra Kumar and Sunil Kumar were also raided.

In another sweetmeat shop, belonging to Jaikumar, the team saw foodstuff being prepared in the midst of dirt.

The team collected samples of milk from Dwarika Peda House on Quila road. The shop belongs to Rajiv Jain.

In the same way, the team collected samples from Sagar Peda House which belongs to Nikhil Jain.

They collected the samples of milk cake from Jai Kumar Peda House and those of Laddu from the shop of Manoj Jail in Gole Market.

The food security officer proposed cancellation of the licence of the shop where sweets were prepared in the midst of dirt.