MP Food Safety Crackdown: 10,464 Kg Analogue Paneer Seized Across Districts After Ban | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 10,464 kg of analogue paneer from various districts after the state government banned its production, sale and consumption on Aug 12.

MP has become the fourth state, following Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, to prohibit the imitation dairy items due to health concerns and fears of surplus market dumping.

Following the ban on analogue paneer, analogue khoya (mawa), analogue milk/ghee and other analogue milk products in Madhya Pradesh, direct seizures of these banned items have been carried out in several districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Bhind, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dhar.

FDA senior food safety officer DK Verma told Free Press, “After the ban, FDA has seized 10,464 kg Analogue paneer from various districts.

In the last one years, 2808 kg analogue paneer worth Rs 8.5 lakh and 47473 kg other analogue food items worth Rs 2.6 crore have been seized in one year.”

Analogue paneer seized over a year in MP

District Quantity

Indore 979 kg

Bhopal 471 kg

Gwalior 324 kg

Sehore 204 kg

Morena 182 kg

Seoni 159 kg

Ujjain 104 kg

Dhar 52 kg

Neemuch 40 kg

Bhind 30 kg

Jabalpur 25 kg

Raisen 25 kg

Ratlam 25 kg

Khargone 20 kg

Khandwa 17 kg

Agar Malwa 10 kg

Umaria 10 kg