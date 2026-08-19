MP Food Safety Crackdown: 10,464 Kg Analogue Paneer Seized Across Districts After Ban

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 10,464 kg of analogue paneer from various districts after the state government banned its production, sale and consumption on Aug 12.
MP has become the fourth state, following Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, to prohibit the imitation dairy items due to health concerns and fears of surplus market dumping.
Following the ban on analogue paneer, analogue khoya (mawa), analogue milk/ghee and other analogue milk products in Madhya Pradesh, direct seizures of these banned items have been carried out in several districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Bhind, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dhar.
FDA senior food safety officer DK Verma told Free Press, “After the ban, FDA has seized 10,464 kg Analogue paneer from various districts.
In the last one years, 2808 kg analogue paneer worth Rs 8.5 lakh and 47473 kg other analogue food items worth Rs 2.6 crore have been seized in one year.”
Analogue paneer seized over a year in MP
District Quantity
Indore 979 kg
Bhopal 471 kg
Gwalior 324 kg
Sehore 204 kg
Morena 182 kg
Seoni 159 kg
Ujjain 104 kg
Dhar 52 kg
Neemuch 40 kg
Bhind 30 kg
Jabalpur 25 kg
Raisen 25 kg
Ratlam 25 kg
Khargone 20 kg
Khandwa 17 kg
Agar Malwa 10 kg
Umaria 10 kg