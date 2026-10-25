MP Food Safety Alert Ahead Of Diwali As 1,894 Food Samples Remain Pending For Six Months, Special Teams Deployed In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1,894 samples are pending for testing with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in MP. However, as per the FDA, around 1,081 samples were disposed of. Fines of up to Rs 3.15 crore were imposed, but Rs 1.23 crore has been recovered.
Samples were collected in three months from April. So, these samples are from the last six months. Most samples were taken during festivals like Rakshabandhan.
DK Verma, senior food safety officer, said, “In Bhopal, three teams led by food officials have been constituted to check dumping of adulterated mawa for the Diwali festival.
Similarly, division-level flying squads have also been constituted for it. An order has been issued for implementation of the anti-adulteration drive. Main focus is milk products like mawa, sweets, namkin, oil, etc.”
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) district president Dharmendra Sharma said, “FDA does not have sufficient infrastructure for testing. So, they only collect the samples.
Two-thirds of the samples are pending for the last six months and now, for Diwali, they have launched the drive. They should get test results in 15 days in the interest of traders and customers.”
Narmadapuram leads with 344 pending cases, followed by Ujjain with 285
Top 10 districts with highest pending cases
District
Pending cases
Narmadapuram
344
Ujjain
285
Bhind
189
Morena
121
Jabalpur
121
Dhar
92
Bhopal
68
Dewas
50
Ashok Nagar
46
Shajapur
44
Indore
30