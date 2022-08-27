MP Flood update: Relief work stepped up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Relief works were stepped up in flood-affected districts of Chambal division on Friday. Health check-up camps, relief camps have been organised in various parts where food packets were distributed.

Besides, steps were taken to prevent infectious diseases by putting chlorine in hand pumps.

In Morena district, a health check-up camp was organised in Ratan Basai. People were distributed medicines as preventive measures. In Kachhpura and Kadabana areas, a medical check-up camp was organised to examine flood-affected people.

Wheat flour packets were distributed through boats in Morena. In Makheda village, wheat flour packets were distributed. In Maukheda, 34 people were airlifted and shifted to relief camps. Helicopters lifted people trapped in flood in Morena district.

In Bhind, collector Satish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan oversaw relief work. They visited Ater, Chamho, Tasrekhar. About 500 flour packets were provided to flood-affected families. Similarly, Sheopur collector instructed nodal officers to restore civic amenities disrupted due to heavy rain.