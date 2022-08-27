e-Paper Get App

MP Flood update: Relief work stepped up

Health check-up camps, relief camps have been organised in various parts where food packets were distributed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:21 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Relief works were stepped up in flood-affected districts of Chambal division on Friday. Health check-up camps, relief camps have been organised in various parts where food packets were distributed.

Besides, steps were taken to prevent infectious diseases by putting chlorine in hand pumps.

In Morena district, a health check-up camp was organised in Ratan Basai. People were distributed medicines as preventive measures. In Kachhpura and Kadabana areas, a medical check-up camp was organised to examine flood-affected people.

Wheat flour packets were distributed through boats in Morena. In Makheda village, wheat flour packets were distributed. In Maukheda, 34 people were airlifted and shifted to relief camps. Helicopters lifted people trapped in flood in Morena district.

In Bhind, collector Satish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan oversaw relief work. They visited Ater, Chamho, Tasrekhar. About 500 flour packets were provided to flood-affected families. Similarly, Sheopur collector instructed nodal officers to restore civic amenities disrupted due to heavy rain.

Read Also
Bhopal: After causing havoc, rivers’ water level recedes in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP Flood update: Relief work stepped up

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

Mumbai: Con seeks e-gift cards in name of city CP

Mumbai: Con seeks e-gift cards in name of city CP

Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape

Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape

Gujarat journo held for story claiming CM Bhupendra Patel may be dropped

Gujarat journo held for story claiming CM Bhupendra Patel may be dropped

Mumbai: Food could be poisoned, says jail opposing home food to blasts undertrial

Mumbai: Food could be poisoned, says jail opposing home food to blasts undertrial