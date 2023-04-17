 MP: Five held within 3 days for stealing 10 quintals of gram in Seoni-Malwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni-Malwa police of Narmadapuram have arrested five thieves who had struck a patwari’s house in Seoni-Malwa and stolen ten quintals of gram from there three days ago, the police said on Monday.

Seoni-Malwa police station house officer (SHO) Gaurav Singh Bundela said that the complainant Patwari, identified as Narendra Solanki had approached the police on Saturday, stating that 10 quintals of gram had been kept at his house. A band of unidentified thieves had broken into his house on Friday night and had made off with the grams, as well as Rs 54 thousand in cash.

The police registered a case and began probing the matter. On sifting through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality, the cops collared five suspects, identified as Vivek Sen, Pankaj Vinjhade, Nitesh Ashware and two minor boys. On questioning them, all the accused confessed to committing the crime. They also said that they had sold the grams to a man named Premlaal Rathore.

Rathore was nabbed by the cops too and all the arrested accused were pushed behind the bars. Inspectors Praveen Malviya, Shraddha Rajput and Rahul Rajput played a pivotal role in apprehending the accused.

