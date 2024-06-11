MP: Fire Spreads In Morena Village; Saree-Clad Woman Jumps Off Wall To Evade Enraging Flames (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a residential locality in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The aggressive flames rapidly spread to three adjoining houses. The reason behind this massive fire is still unknown.

A brave woman who was stuck in one of the houses, jumped off the wall swiftly and fled to save her life. A video has surfaced on social media, showing her climbing the wall briskly, without let her saree become a barrier, and jumping off to the other side.

The incident occurred in the Labhan Pura Jatav village which comes under the jurisdiction of Nurabad Police Station.

Watch the video here:-

#BREAKING | Fire Engulfs Three Houses In #Morena; Video Shows Woman Jumping Off Wall To Dodge Flames



More details awaited.#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/umaU2Q6R0b — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 11, 2024

According to information, on Tuesday, during the day a fire broke out in one of the many houses situated in the Labhan Pura Jatav Village of the district. The fire quickly spread across three other houses situated in close proximity to each other. A woman who was stuck in one of the houses had to break out the back door and jump over the high wall to save herself from the blazing fire.

Onlookers and people of the village called the fire department and a fire brigade reached the spot of the incident. It took a lot of time and efforts to control the fire.

Sources say that household good, clothes and groceries worth lakhs of rupees are destroyed by the fire.