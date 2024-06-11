 MP: Fire Spreads In Morena Village; Saree-Clad Woman Jumps Off Wall To Evade Enraging Flames (WATCH)
The incident occurred in the Labhan Pura Jatav village which comes under the jurisdiction of Nurabad Police Station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a residential locality in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The aggressive flames rapidly spread to three adjoining houses. The reason behind this massive fire is still unknown.

A brave woman who was stuck in one of the houses, jumped off the wall swiftly and fled to save her life. A video has surfaced on social media, showing her climbing the wall briskly, without let her saree become a barrier, and jumping off to the other side.

Watch the video here:-

article-image

According to information, on Tuesday, during the day a fire broke out in one of the many houses situated in the Labhan Pura Jatav Village of the district. The fire quickly spread across three other houses situated in close proximity to each other. A woman who was stuck in one of the houses had to break out the back door and jump over the high wall to save herself from the blazing fire.

Onlookers and people of the village called the fire department and a fire brigade reached the spot of the incident. It took a lot of time and efforts to control the fire.

Sources say that household good, clothes and groceries worth lakhs of rupees are destroyed by the fire.

