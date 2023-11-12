MP: Fire Destroys Jewellery Shop In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a jewellery showroom, Ganga Apartments, located below Hotel Siddharth Inn at 2:30 am on Saturday, turning the shop into ashes.

The flames spread to the upper portion of the hotel and impacted the buildings adjacent to it.

The fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames after two hours of struggle.

Plasters of the jewellery shop peeled off and the shutter of an adjacent shoe outlet melted and got jammed because of the fire.

The hotel also suffered a huge loss which is yet to be estimated, the police said.

According to fire officials, short circuit in an inverter led to the fire. By the time security guards saw the flames, it had been too late.

The family members of Ramchandra Soni, owner of the shop, were trying to collect ornaments from the ashes. Even the cash kept in the shop also turned into ashes.