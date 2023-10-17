 MP: FIR Against Unknown Person For Sharing Digvijaya Singh’s ‘Fake’ Letter
MP: FIR Against Unknown Person For Sharing Digvijaya Singh's 'Fake' Letter

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber police, Bhopal, on Sunday registered an FIR against an unidentified person after a "fake" letter, which went viral suggesting that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has resigned from the Congress after the names recommended by him for poll tickets were not considered in the first list.

ACP Sujeet Tiwari said, “We have registered a case under sections 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person and launched an investigation to zero in on him.”

A complaint was lodged by the Congress, which claimed that the purported fake letter was posted on Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Hitesh Bajpai's X (formerly Twitter) handle. This letter was circulated to tarnish the image of Digvijaya Singh, it stated.

