 MP: FIR against Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel for ‘hurling abuses’ at woman cop after police caught aide’s bike at check-post
The female cop belongs to SC community.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel for allegedly abusing a woman police officer in Sheopur on Saturday. According to the information, MLA Jandel dialled woman sub-inspector Madhavi Shakya posted in Manpur police station after his aide’s bike was caught at the check post and started hurling abuses.

Notably, the police had caught a bike— believed to be MLA aide‘s, during checking. The MLA and the woman sub-inspector had a dispute over the matter. Jandel called the woman officer, who belongs to the SC community and allegedly abused her. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC including obstructing official work and using abusive words.

Babu Lal Jandel is no stranger to controversies

Notably, this is not the first time that Congress MLA Babu Jandel is embroiled in a controversy. Earlier, an FIR was filed against him under the Prevention of Insults to National Pride Act 171, for a statement in which he threatened to set copies of the Indian Constitution on fire.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader assaulted by sex workers? Who and how this fake news started
article-image

