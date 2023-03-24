MP: Financial aid given from CM’s discretionary fund for medical treatment in Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Financial aid was given to many for medical treatment. Legislator from SohagpurVijaypal Singh made the money available to the needy from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

A sum of Rs 2, 00,000 was given to NetramRaghuwanshi, resident of Niwari village in Sohagpur Tehsil. Similarly, a sum of Rs 1, 00, 000 was given to Prem Singh Patel, resident of ward number 21 at Saraswati Nagar in Rasulia, Narmadapuram district. A sum of Rs 1, 00,000 was given Vandana Chutile, resident of Valmiki Colony at Gwaltoli. A sum of Rs 90,000 was given to Deepak Kumar Dubey, resident of Jamani village, Itarsi. There are many others who got the financial assistance for medical treatment.

