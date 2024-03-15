MP: Father And Son Killed, Daughter Missing In Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident in Jabalpur, a case of double murder took place which shocked the city, with a father and his 8-year-old son falling victim to the heinous crime. The incident came to light after relatives received a distressing message regarding the murders from the daughter's mobile phone.

Son's body found in refrigerator

Shockingly, the body of the son was discovered in a refrigerator, while the daughter remains missing.

According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Vishwakarma, who held the position of Office Superintendent in the railway department. Allegations of harassment were previously leveled against a youth residing in the neighborhood by the deceased's daughter.

Youth incarcerated under POCSO Act

The youth had been incarcerated under the provisions of the POCSO Act but was later released from jail. However, suspicions now point towards him regarding the murders. Both the daughter and the youth who is identified as Mukul Singh, are currently missing.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines Police Station, where investigations are underway to unravel the truth behind this gruesome incident.