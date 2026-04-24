MP Farmers To Receive Fertiliser Based On Land & Crop Requirements After E-Vikas Portal Launch |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the implementation of E-vikas portal in Madhya Pradesh, farmers will now receive fertiliser based on their land area and crop requirement.

For this, they must generate an online token, which will remain valid for 3 days. The token is generated through the E-Vikas portal between 7 am and 8 pm using the farmer’s AgriStack ID.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh government implemented the E-Vikas portal across the entire state from April 1 to reduce long queues and chaos during fertiliser distribution seasons.

The system was first tested as a pilot project in Jabalpur, Shajapur, and Vidisha, where it showed positive results.

The procedure

Farmers who are members of cooperative societies will get tokens for their respective shops, while others will be guided to alternative centres.

A farmer can receive a maximum of 50 bags of fertiliser per month, regardless of land size.

Once a farmer collects fertiliser, the stock is automatically updated in the system, helping maintain real-time records.

Farmers need to verify their registration using an OTP on their mobile phones. If they fail to collect fertiliser within 72 hours, the token will be cancelled and must be regenerated.

If a farmer’s land is not listed on the portal, they can apply to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for approval.

Special provisions also allow elderly, disabled, or sharecropping farmers to authorise someone else to collect fertiliser on their behalf.

The government says the system promotes transparency and reduces misuse. Officials also confirmed that there is no shortage of fertiliser in the state.

Madhya Pradesh currently has a stock of around 14.75 lakh tonnes, including urea, DAP, NPK, and single super phosphate.

The system is also being considered by the central government for pilot implementation in other regions.