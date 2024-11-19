 MP: Farmers Allege Dearth Of Manure, Officials Disagree
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
File image

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers are facing difficulties in getting fertiliser, but the district administration has claimed that there is no dearth of urea and DAP. The administration has also made arrangements for display of the stock of fertiliser and its rates so that the farmers are not deprived of it.

Chief executive officer of the District Cooperative Central Bank said that there were 1,305 MT of fertiliser in 86 cooperative societies in the district. Similarly, 52 societies have 460 MT of DAP and other fertiliser, he said, adding that in 58 societies have 1, 112 MT of urea and 28 societies have 292 MT of DAP.

