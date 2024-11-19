MP: Farmers Allege Dearth Of Manure, Officials Disagree

File image

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers are facing difficulties in getting fertiliser, but the district administration has claimed that there is no dearth of urea and DAP. The administration has also made arrangements for display of the stock of fertiliser and its rates so that the farmers are not deprived of it.

Chief executive officer of the District Cooperative Central Bank said that there were 1,305 MT of fertiliser in 86 cooperative societies in the district. Similarly, 52 societies have 460 MT of DAP and other fertiliser, he said, adding that in 58 societies have 1, 112 MT of urea and 28 societies have 292 MT of DAP.

Similarly, 28 societies of Maihar district had 193 MT of urea and 52 have 167MT, he said. Deputy Director of Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture officer Manoj Kashyap, in the meanwhile, has deployed senior agriculture development officers block-wise for fertiliser distribution. Kashyap said that if the farmers had any problem in getting fertiliser, they should contact the Tehsildar, sub-divisional officer and senior agriculture development officers in their respective areas.

Societies have to show their stock of fertiliser and its rates, Kashyap said. The fertilizer sellers – Markfed, MP Agro, cooperative societies, FPO and private organisations – have been directed to show publicly their stock daily, he said. If they fail to follow the guidelines, their licences may be cancelled, Kashyap said.