MP: Family Alleges Murder After Body Found Hanging, Demands Independent Inquiry

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The relatives of a youth whose body was found hanging from a branch of a tree in Barma village in Sendhwa police outpost area five days ago alleged that he was murdered because of an old enmity. The police registered a case after the postmortem, but his family members said that a resident of the village had murdered him and hanged his body from a branch of a tree.

The submitted an application in the office of the superintendent of police on Monday demanding an independent inquiry into the case. A BJP leader accompanied the family members of the youth to the SP office. BJP leader Brajesh Rai said that residents of Rampal Singh and Gajendra Singh had a brawl with Bhagirath Khangar, his wife Kasturi Bai and son Virendra Khangar on September 15. Those who were injured in the fracas were admitted to the hospital on the same day.

On September 16, Bhagirath’s second Brajgopal Khangar disappeared from the farmland where he was working. When he was not found, his family members lodged a missing person’s report at the police outpost. The family members said that Rampal Singh may have abducted Brajgopal, but the police did not take their complaint seriously.

The body of Brajgopal was found hanging from a branch of a tree on September 21. The family members of the youth also alleged that because those who had murdered him are very powerful, the police were unable to act against them.