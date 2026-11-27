Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a move aimed at creating a more conducive and supportive environment for the aviation sector, the state aviation department has amended the civil aviation policy, extending the financial grant period for domestic flights from one year to four years. A notification to this effect is expected shortly.

Sources in the aviation sector said the decision was taken in response to market feedback and aimed at boosting the aviation industry by providing airlines with a stronger financial foundation to establish and sustain operations in the state. Under the amended policy, airlines operating domestic flights will receive a 100% grant in the first year, 75% in the second, 50% in the third and 25% in the fourth. No grant will be provided from the fifth year onwards.

The extended grant period is expected to help airlines establish a firm foothold in Madhya Pradesh and ensure the long-term sustainability of their operations. On Thursday, officials of the aviation department held a meeting with additional chief secretary (aviation) Sanjay Shukla to discuss the details of the proposed amendment.

When contacted, Shukla said that the state aviation policy was formulated in February 2025 and received a positive response. In view of the feedback, certain amendments have now been introduced to further promote the aviation sector in the state.

Extended incentives for domestic and int l flights

Sources in the aviation department said the proposal to amend the policy was approved during a recent cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district. The necessary groundwork has now been completed, and the amended policy is expected to be published within a day or two.

Earlier, financial grants were provided for a period of one year to both domestic and international flights. Under the revised policy, the grant period for domestic flights has been extended to four years, with the assistance declining progressively each year. For international flights, the grant period has been increased to two years.

The grant is calculated at an average rate of Rs 1,000 per kilometre. For instance, a flight covering a distance of 900 kilometres would be eligible for a grant of Rs 9 lakh. The maximum grant has been capped at Rs 10 lakh for domestic flights and Rs 15 lakh for international flights.

Indore connected to 21 cities, Bhopal to eight

Madhya Pradesh's aviation sector has witnessed considerable growth over the past two to three years. Indore is now connected to 21 major cities, while Bhopal has air connectivity with eight cities.