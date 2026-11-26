Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two major cyber fraud cases have surfaced in Bhopal with a woman allegedly losing over Rs 10 lakh to fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and a businessman being cheated of Rs 1.11 crore in a payment-related fraud. Police have registered cases in both incidents and launched investigations.

According to Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Mahesh Lilhare, Shashi Wal Gagrade, a resident of Old Minal Residency, received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be a CBI officer. The caller threatened to send her daughter and son-in-law to jail, putting her under pressure through threats of arrest. Fearing action against her family members, the woman allegedly transferred Rs 10 lakh to the fraudsters. Her complaint was forwarded by the cyber cell to Ayodhya Nagar police through an e-zero FIR.

In the second case, 56-year-old businessman Ashish Tiwari, a resident of Arera Colony under Habibganj police station limits, was allegedly duped of Rs 1.11 crore in a transaction involving Punjab-based Tech Cloud Solution.

Tiwari was supposed to pay Rs 9.80 lakh for services he had planned to avail from the company. However, on October 6, Rs 99.80 lakh was transferred from his bank account instead. When he informed company representatives Chetan Kumar Kalra and director Harish Kumar about the excess payment, they allegedly assured him that the additional amount would be returned.

The suspects later persuaded him to transfer another Rs 11.60 lakh. After receiving the money, Kalra allegedly sent a screenshot of a fake Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number, claiming the refund had been processed. However, the money never reached Tiwari's account.

Police said the investigation revealed that the suspects, along with others, had allegedly taken a total of Rs 1.11 crore. Cases of fraud, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy have been registered against Kalra, Harish Kumar and others. Further investigation is underway.