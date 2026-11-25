Around 10,000 LPG Connections Remain Blocked In Bhopal Despite High Court Stay, Next Hearing On November 27 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite an interim stay granted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court till Dec 1, around 10,000 domestic LPG connections in Bhopal remain blocked by oil marketing companies. Across the Bhopal zone, which covers several districts, around 26,000 LPG connections remain blocked.

As per Akhil Bhartiya Upbhokta Congress, which filed the petition challenging the mandatory phase-out of LPG cylinders, LPG supplies were cut off in several Bhopal colonies even before piped natural gas (PNG) connections actually reached individual homes.

Despite the court's interim stay, recent reports from Bhopal indicate that roughly 7,232 LPG connections of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and over 2,500 of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) remain blocked, leaving affected households struggling while awaiting further judicial intervention at the upcoming hearing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has restored the connections.

The High Court (HC) will hold its next hearing on Nov 27 regarding the disconnection and blocking of domestic LPG cylinders in areas with PNG networks.

A division bench led by HC Chief Justice Alpesh Yashwant Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain previously placed an interim stay, effective until Dec 1, 2026, on the central government's order to block or disconnect LPG connections in PNG-covered zones (PNG-notified zones).

In March 2026, the central government amended the LPG Control Order, directing oil companies to block or discontinue domestic LPG connections and refills in areas covered by a PNG network.

However, senior executive Manish of IOC said IOCL had issued instructions to gas agencies to restore the connections.

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