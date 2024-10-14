 MP: Experts To Explore Jamvant Gufa For Historical Links; To Gather Facts To Support Lord Krishna’s Visit To Site
Tracing history: As per the folklore, during the Dwapar Yug, Lord Krishna visited Jamgarh of Raisen district

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
MP: Experts To Explore Jamvant Gufa For Historical Links; To Gather Facts To Support Lord Krishna’s Visit To Site | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious ‘Krishna Gaman Path’ project is poised to become more extensive and elaborate as the government intends to identify and incorporate every possible place in Madhya Pradesh having connections with the life and journeys of Lord Krishna.

As per the folklore, during the Dwapar Yug, Lord Krishna visited Jamgarh of Raisen district and had a fierce fight with Jamvant at the latter’s cave. The fight lasted for 27 days continuously day and night, non-stop. 

After getting defeated, Jamvant handed over the ‘Syamantak Mani’ to Lord Krishna. He even married his daughter Jamvanti to Lord Krishna. The action plan of Krishna Gaman Path is going to cover the Jamvant Gufa and gather as much evidence related to Lord Krishna’s visit here.

The director of Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, Shriram Tiwari told Free Press that folklore is that Jamvant Gufa of Raisen district has a connection with Lord Krishna. “Therefore, based on the folklore and hearsay, we are going to examine the Jamvant Gufa and will try to gather facts to support Lord Krishna’s visit to this site,” said the officer, stressing on the need to examine the folklore.

The committee overseeing the Krishna Gaman Path has come to know about another location in Khategaon that is associated with similar folklore and this too will be examined.

Survey yet to begin

Under Krishna Gaman Path action plan, the survey of places connected with Shri Krishna is proposed. The teams are yet to kick start the survey work and even a final approval from the government is awaited in this regard. It is expected that after Diwali, the work of surveying places connected with Lord Krishna will get accelerated.

As per the religious scriptures, Lord Krishna visited Sandipani Ashram of Ujjain apart from some other voyages in the state. All such places will be documented based on religious scriptures and folklores. Krishna had also visited Janapav near Indore and received the Sudarshan Chakra.   

