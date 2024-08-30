 MP: Ex-Minister Bhupendra Singh Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹14 Crore In Khurai
Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted his vision of making Khurai a well-planned, clean, and green city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Former minister Bhupendra Singh inaugurates projects worth Rs 14 cr in Khurai |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former Home Minister and Khurai MLA, Bhupendra Singh on Friday inaugurated 51 government residences worth Rs 12.89 crores and a new veterinary hospital at Gular Road, Khurai, costing Rs 1.21 crores. These projects were approved during Singh's tenure as Minister of Urban Administration and Housing.

Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted his vision of making Khurai a well-planned, clean, and green city. He expressed satisfaction that the development projects he approved are gradually taking shape. He emphasised Khurai's priority in developmental works, ensuring the city's projects are unique within the state.

Singh noted that the high-quality, modern residences inaugurated under the re-densification project were first approved for Khurai when he was Urban Development Minister. Khurai was the first municipality to start sewer system work and the construction of CC roads with an investment of Rs 350 crores, he said.

The city also saw the relocation of the veterinary hospital and the development of a commercial complex on the vacated land, he added. Other notable projects inaugurated by Singh included the construction of a bus stand near the railway station and a 100-bed modern civil hospital, with reserved land for a future medical college. The Khurai tehsil office is being built to match the standards of a large district's Collectorate, he told the media.

