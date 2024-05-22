MP: Ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath Questions Gap Of 1.07-Crore Votes Between Real-Time Voter Turnout & Revised Figures; Requests EC To Respond

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lok Sabha Election in the state has ended on May 13. Now, everyone is waiting for the results. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday put up a question mark over the "huge difference" between the real-time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission.

"There has been an increase of 1.07 crore votes in the real-time voting and the revised voting figures released later by the Election Commission in the ongoing elections for Lok Sabha. Such a huge increase in votes in real time and revised figures is unprecedented and surprising," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said in a post on social media platform X.

मैं माननीय निर्वाचन आयोग से आग्रह… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 22, 2024

Nath requested the ECI to make things clear immediately.

"The election process should be free and fair as well as transparent. In the absence of transparency, sometimes even the right process appears wrong. The Election Commission should come forward to clear all the confusion and doubts and should explain how there was such a huge difference in the voting figures and what is the reason for this?" he said.

Nath's son Nakul contested the Lok Sabha election from the Chhindwara seat. Nakul was the lone Congress MP elected in Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 parliamentary polls.