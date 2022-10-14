MP: EOW Jabalpur arrests Bishop's son

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piyush Pal Singh, son of Bishop PC Singh, has been arrested by the economic offences wing (EOW) Jabalpur, the officials said on Thursday.

This is the third arrest in the corruption case. Earlier the main accused PC Singh was arrested, later his aide who looks after the financial matters was arrested and now the son of the Bishop is arrested.

On September 8, the EOW sleuths conducted a raid at the house of the Bishop of Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese's, PC Singh and had found a huge amount of cash and other luxury items from the search. The action was taken on a complaint.

Superintendent of police (SP) Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that on the basis of the evidence that came into light after investigation, the police have arrested Bishopís son Piyush Pal Singh.

Earlier the police arrested Suresh Jacob. It is claimed that the accused was involved in siphoning money to invest them in favour of PC Singh.

The SP added that the EOW sleuths have found more than Rs 6.50 crore deposited in the various bank accounts of the Bishop's family members.

The family holds as many as 24 bank accounts.

Earlier, when the police conducted the raid the police had found Rs 2.70 crore in the accounts. The Bishop was using a high end SUV worth Rs 60 lakh and another SUV worth Rs 30 lakh.

Allegation has been raised by the CNI origin UCNI Church Union Founder Mission Trustees that the bishop had misappropriated the fund of Rs 1k. The letter has been sent to the Prime Minister to establish ED and CBI inquiry into the complaint.