MP: Entry Of Pt Pradeep Mishra Banned In Braj (Barsana, Mathura) After His Controversial Comments On Radha-Rani

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Entry of Pt Pradeep Mishra of Sehore Kubereshwar Dham has been banned in Braj in Barsana, Mathura after Radha-Rani controversy, on Monday.

The controversy that started with the comment made by Pandit Pradeep Mishra of Sehore Kubereshwar Dham regarding Radharani's maternal home. After Vrindavan's Premanand Maharaj expressed his displeasure over this, a Mahapanchayat was called against Pandit Pradeep Mishra in Braj.

The Mahapanchayat was called to chalk out a blueprint on how to protest against Pradeep Mishra in future. Mahapanchayat was held under the aegis of Padma Shri Ramesh Baba and the saints and Brajvasis of Braj were present in it.

Kishori Shyam Goswami, Mukhya Seva Adhikari Radha Rani Mandir, informed Free Press, “ Maha Panchayat was called and entry of Pt Mishra has been banned in Braj, Barsana, Mathura after his controversial comments over Radha-Rani. There is intense resentment in Braj Barasana, Mathura. Protest against Pt Mishra will continue.”