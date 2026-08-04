MP Ends Services Of 252 Special Educators, Future Of 1 Lakh CWSN Students In Doubt | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has discontinued the services of 252 special educators deployed in government schools, a move that has triggered concern over the future of nearly one lakh Children with Special Needs (CWSN) studying in the state.

An order issued by Samagra Shiksha directed district authorities to discontinue the services of the special educators with immediate effect.

DPI order sparks row over SC directions

The July 31 order issued by Samagra Shiksha states that the temporary arrangement for appointing special educators ended on July 31, 2026, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Consequently, the state government discontinued the services of the 252 special educators.

Meanwhile, the state has issued a notification for the recruitment of 762 special teacher posts and included the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET/'Patrata Pariksha') in the selection process.

However, the copy states that, as per the Supreme Court's directions, the state should not issue such orders until the matter is heard later this month.

The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI)'s decision also differs from the stand taken by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) before the Supreme Court.

In an affidavit submitted on May 5, the RCI stated that passing TET is not a compulsory legal qualification for becoming a special educator.

Under the RCI Model Recruitment Rules, 2021, the essential qualifications are a recognised degree or diploma in Special Education and valid RCI registration.

The Supreme Court accepted the RCI's stand but allowed states that had already prescribed TET as an additional qualification to continue their recruitment process, provided RCI registration remains compulsory.

Special educators' role extended beyond classroom teaching

The educators were providing academic, behavioural and rehabilitation support to students from Classes 9 to 12.

There are more than one lakh CWSN students in the state; in Bhopal alone, more than 3,000 Divyang students depend on just seven special educators.

Besides teaching, they were responsible for monitoring students' progress, training regular teachers on inclusive education, conducting assessments and ensuring the implementation of Individualised Education Plans (IEPs).

Special educators question eligibility test

Sunil Salevar, vice-president of the Special Education Committee, said no notification or detailed rulebook had been issued before introducing the Special Teacher Eligibility Test.

He alleged that despite the RCI's affidavit stating that TET is not mandatory, the recruitment advertisement combines both a 'Patrata Pariksha' (Eligibility Test) and a selection examination, which, according to them, is inconsistent with the RCI Model Recruitment Rules.

Recruitment process from Aug 5

According to DPI officials, the department will begin the recruitment process for special educators for the 2026-27 session from Aug 5.