MP Elections 2023: Women Form Just 10% Of Candidates In Fray

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the Congress has given tickets to 30 women candidates in the ensuing assembly elections, the BJP has given tickets to 27 women candidates.

The report has been prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 2,534 candidates, who are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly Elections.

Member of the organisation, Arun Gutru, told media persons that the political parties always talk about giving reservation to women in assemblies but when it comes to implementation, none of them follow it.

He added that this year 2,534 candidates are contesting the polls, and out of them only 253 are women. This includes candidates of political parties and Independent candidates.

The major political parties have given tickets to 100 women candidates, the remaining 153 women candidates are contesting as Independent candidates.

Party-wise, AAP has given the maximum number of tickets to women - 17%. Samajwadi Party has given tickets to 15% women, Congress has given tickets to 13% women, and both BSP and BJP have given tickets to 12% women.

Read Also Bhopal: SOM Group Did Investment Even In The Name Of Its Employees

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)