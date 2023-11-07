MP Elections 2023: Traditional BSP Votes Will Go To Congress This Time, Says Jaivardhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Jaivardhan Singh is handling the party’s campaigning in the Gwalior-Chambal region along with Raghogarh. Amid hectic electioneering, Jaivardhan spoke to Free Press about his plans, his future role in the party, and the issues his party is raising in this election. Extracts:

FP: What are the main issues for the Congress in this election?

JV: Giving justice to the people is the main issue of the party. People of the state gave a mandate to the Congress to form a government in 2018, but a few politicians ousted the party from power to fulfil their agenda. Such people should be taught a lesson in this election. We could work only for 15 months. Kamal Nath should be allowed to work for five years, and the people should get relief from corruption.

FP: The BSP has become a major factor in this election. How can they damage the Congress party’s prospects?

JV: The BSP indeed damages Congress, but the voters understand everything. The traditional votes of the BSP will go to the Congress this time.

FP: If Congress forms a government, what will be JV’s role?

JV: There will be no change in my role. I believe we should work sincerely. The party decides the role of an individual.

FP: What do you think about freebies and caste census?

JV: Our purpose is to provide relief to people from back-breaking price rises through Nari Samman Yojna and by making gas cylinders available for Rs 500. Caste census is a necessity, because it will bring the exact number of all castes to light, and the government will be able to launch schemes.

FP: The relationship between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya is being discussed in public. They are called Jai and Veeru. How do you look at it?

JV: Many people have failed to understand the relationship between Nath and Singh in the past 50 years. They have been working together for many years. When the relationship between two persons is very warm, people say many things about it.

FP: Of the two who has influenced you most?

JV: Nath is a model of doing organised work. And he is known for it across the country. Chhindwara is a model of development. Singh is a leader who loves to be with people. He interacts with people during his halts in villages and during his Yatras. If a person gets the qualities of both of them, he will be a politician par excellence.

FP: What do you think about Rahul and Priyanka?

JV: Rahul is our future. We dream of seeing Rahul as prime minister, but Priyanka is a different person. The personality of the late Indira Gandhi is reflected in her. Both are trying to bolster the Congress.

FP: Both Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have become seniors. Are they planning to provide a plank to the younger generation?

JV: During the tenure of Kamal Nath as chief minister, the cabinet had the highest number of youths. No other party has given as much opportunity to the younger generation as the Congress has done. The Congress is the only party which is working for the youth. The BJP is deceiving them. The distribution of tickets indicates what the Congress is doing for the youth.

