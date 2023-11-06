MP Elections 2023: People Will Give Fitting Reply To BJP, Says Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People had given fitting reply to BJP and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 15 months back in the mayoral election. People will answer them again, said former chief minister Kamal Nath in Chhindwara on Monday.

Nath was responding to Union Minister Scindia's statement that Congress would be destroyed on November 17. Scindia was speaking to reporters in Gwalior district on Sunday evening. Scindia took a jibe at Congress party over claiming to form government in the state after Assembly election to be held this month.

"Public knows everything. This is arrogance of Congress. This arrogance will be destroyed on November 17," Scindia said.

"Whose arrogance is this? People gave them (BJP) answer when mayoral election was held 15 months back. Congress registered victory after 35 years whose arrogance was it," Nath said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)