Bhopal: Post Covid Blues Prevail, Sanitation Mania Leads To Separation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 may have waned but has left scars on people’s mental health and hygiene measures they need to adopt to prevent infection. Three cases reached Bhopal family court in last one week wherein couples filed for divorce as frequent disputes took place between them over exercising extra precaution after Covid pandemic.

Either of two, the husband or wife, are apprehensive of infections, and want everything to remain sanitised and clean. First such case was reported from Ayodhya bypass last week where woman filed for divorce from her husband as he made her sweep the house floor every two hours, fearing coronavirus would enter their house and infect them. She added that her husband often made her clean the railings of staircase. The couple has 4-year-old daughter and the man does not want her to get infected at any cost.

The second such was reported from Ashoka Garden on Saturday where a man sought divorce from his wife. She had contracted Covid-19 in the second wave in 2021. Following this, she began to believe that virus attacks vegetables sold in the markets. She stopped cooking vegetables. Even when she cooked, she boiled them to the extent that they became tasteless.

The third case was reported from Arera Colony on Saturday. The wife complained that after Covid-19 pandemic, her husband stopped socialising with people and prevented her and her daughter from moving out. Even when they went to market, he insisted on wearing mask. The woman, a native of Nagpur, is in her home town for past seven months while her husband is in Bhopal. Counselling is underway in all the three cases.

Fearing infection impractical: Singhal

Head of psychiatry department at LNCT University, Dr Deepti Singhal, said fearing Covid even after two years of its cessation was impractical. “Therapies are being provided to those who still fear it. There is no doubt that Covid-19 was no less than a trauma for the world,” she added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)