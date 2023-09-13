MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The screening committee of Congress party held a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and decided to give tickets to deserving candidates. Congress is hopeful of winning 156 Assembly seats. At the meeting of screening committee, party leaders brainstormed probable candidates.

The Congress party has said that ticket distribution would be transparent. The party has made the reports prepared by its observers and other senior party leaders during their visits to the state as the base to assess their situation.

"We have got over 3,500 requests from the aspiring candidates in the state, which indicates that party is gaining ground in state," Madhya Pradesh Congress Screening Committee Chairman Jitendra Singh told media at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Singh added that screening committee members were in Madhya Pradesh for five days and they received requests from aspiring candidates and received reports from block presidents, incharge and district leaders.

He said party would decide candidates according to reports it has collected from districts, assembly constituencies and block-level leaders and there was no pressure for giving ticket to anyone. Singh said candidates would be decided on the basis of report and feedback prepared by senior leaders and observers too who visited state in last few weeks, adding that the Congress was united and would give tickets to deserving candidates.