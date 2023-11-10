 MP Elections 2023: Shivraj Tears Into Nitish Kumar’s Statement, Congress Comes To Rescue
BJP’s Mahila Morcha holds protests across the state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement has kicked up a political storm in MP.

Because it is election time, BJP and Congress leaders are making statements on the issue.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday demanded Kumar’s resignation.

Chouhan said mere tendering an apology was not sufficient, and that he should immediately step down.

Those who do not know how to respect women and play with their honour have no rights to hold the position of chief minister, Chouhan said.

“Indi bloc is a bog. Some of its members abuse Sanatan Dharma. A few others dishonour women. Such people will ruin the country,” Chouhan said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also termed Nitish Kumar’s statement shameful.

“Indi bloc” should have reprimanded Kumar’s statement, but nobody protested against it, she said.

These people treat women as vote bank, and the BJP’s women’s wing protested against Kumar across the state, she said.

On the other hand, the Congress has come to Kumar’s rescue. Congress’s national spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Sappal said mere uttering something was not wrong.

Kumar has already tendered an apology for it, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have apologised for what happened to women in Manipur, Sappal said.

