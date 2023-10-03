MP Elections 2023: MCC In The Offing, Many Projects To Be Inaugurated In State On Oct 6 | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing election may come into force from this week.

Keeping that in mind, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of several projects across the state on October 6.

To discuss the issue, a cabinet meeting will be held at 9pm on Wednesday. This is considered to be the last meeting of the cabinet before the enforcement of the MCC, so all pending cases may be discussed at the meeting.

In 2018, the election dates were declared on October 6, so the MCC may come into force anytime after October 6.

A team of the Election Commission will return to Delhi on October 5 after visiting Telangana. A meeting of elections observers will be held and the dates for the election declared after it.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a video conference with the commissioners and the collectors to discuss the programmes of the coming three days.

Centre and state-level events of Ladli Behnas, skill development for youths and a programme for farmers will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Chouhan told the officers.

Along with this, Vikas Parv will be held on October 6 when construction works will be dedicated to public, he said.

Chouhan said along with the people’s representatives from the district, city civic bodies, officials of Gram Panchayats, members of Ladli Behna Sena, PESA mobilisers, committees of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, women’s self-help groups, Kisan Mitras, members of Shaurya Dal, cleanliness ambassadors and self-help organisations should be associated with these events.

