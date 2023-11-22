MP Elections 2023: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Chhatarpur For Violating MCC

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was been registered against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh with Khajuraho police station of Chattarpur for violating the model code of conduct, said the police on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Vikram Singh Nati Raja and 70 others too have been named in the FIR.

Earlier, Congress MLA and candidate Nati Raja had lodged an FIR against BJP candidate accusing him of killing his aide during the polling.

To press the demand of FIR against the BJP candidate the Congress leaders, including ex-CM Digivaya Singh, staged sit-in, in police station premises, on Sunday.

The BJP also filed a complaint against Nati Raja and the police registered the case against him and his other supporters.

Now on Tuesday, on the report of a BJP worker, the Khajuraho police registered a case against the ex-CM, for violating the MCC and also under the sections for not taking the prior permission of demonstration.

BJP leaders hold closed-door meeting

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP state president VD Sharma and BJP state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma have a closed-door meeting at the party office on Tuesday night.

Sources in BJP said that all four leaders discussed things related to polling percentage and necessary preparations related to vote counting day. The discussion was also done over the manner Congress leaders are trying to build the pressure on the officers. These leaders also pondered over organisation-related works.

After coming out of the meeting, VD Sharma said to media that in the meeting, the discussion was done over what should be the preparations for vote counting day. The counting agents will be deployed on the day of vote counting day. The meeting was general in nature and there is nothing more.

Speaking on the registration of an FIR against Digvijaya Singh for staging a dharna before Khajuraho police station recently, he said more sections should have been imposed on Singh for violating the model code of conduct.