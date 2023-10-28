MP Elections 2023: Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Fielded From Amla? Congress’ Fake List Goes Viral

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fake list showing changes in candidate names of Congress on five seats, is doing rounds on the social media. Taking to X, the grand old party has termed the list as a conspiracy by the BJP.

The list showed former deputy collector Nishant Bangre’s name for Amla constituency, in place of Manoj Malve.

According to the list, Congress has fielded Damodar Yadav from Sevda in place of Ghanshyam Singh. Yogendra Singh Bante Bana has been given a ticket from Shujalpur in place of Rambir Singh Sikarwar. KP Yadav has been fielded from Pichor instead of Shivpuri, from here Congress had fielded Arvind Singh Lodhi.

Whereas, Virendra Raghuvanshi will be the Congress candidate in Shivpuri.

Congress alleges BJP in its post on X

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the list was released, there was an uproar. Madhya Pradesh Congress said in its post on X that BJP is showing its ugly side by releasing a fake list of Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Every list of Congress candidates is released on the official social media account of Congress. Be aware of BJP's propaganda and its conspiracies, be careful, be alert.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)