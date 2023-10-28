 MP Elections 2023: Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Fielded From Amla? Congress’ Fake List Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Fielded From Amla? Congress’ Fake List Goes Viral

MP Elections 2023: Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Fielded From Amla? Congress’ Fake List Goes Viral

According to the list, Congress has fielded Damodar Yadav from Sevda in place of Ghanshyam Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fake list showing changes in candidate names of Congress on five seats, is doing rounds on the social media. Taking to X, the grand old party has termed the list as a conspiracy by the BJP.

The list showed former deputy collector Nishant Bangre’s name for Amla constituency, in place of Manoj Malve.

According to the list, Congress has fielded Damodar Yadav from Sevda in place of Ghanshyam Singh. Yogendra Singh Bante Bana has been given a ticket from Shujalpur in place of Rambir Singh Sikarwar. KP Yadav has been fielded from Pichor instead of Shivpuri, from here Congress had fielded Arvind Singh Lodhi.

Whereas, Virendra Raghuvanshi will be the Congress candidate in Shivpuri.

Congress alleges BJP in its post on X

As soon as the list was released, there was an uproar. Madhya Pradesh Congress said in its post on X that BJP is showing its ugly side by releasing a fake list of Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Every list of Congress candidates is released on the official social media account of Congress. Be aware of BJP's propaganda and its conspiracies, be careful, be alert.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi's Viral Letter Calling Madhya Pradesh A 'Bimaru' State Is Fake
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Surjewala Equates Nath-Digvijaya Duo With Amitabh-Dharmendra In Sholay, BJP Calls...

MP Elections 2023: Surjewala Equates Nath-Digvijaya Duo With Amitabh-Dharmendra In Sholay, BJP Calls...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Complains To Election Commission Against CM Chouhan, PM Modi For Program...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Complains To Election Commission Against CM Chouhan, PM Modi For Program...

MP Elections 2023: Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Fielded From Amla? Congress’ Fake List Goes Viral

MP Elections 2023: Ex-SDM Nisha Bangre Fielded From Amla? Congress’ Fake List Goes Viral

MP Elections 2023: BJP Deceiving Farmers, Congress Will Provide Higher MSP, Says Randeep Surjewala

MP Elections 2023: BJP Deceiving Farmers, Congress Will Provide Higher MSP, Says Randeep Surjewala

Amit Shah Starts Three-Day MP Tour By Paying Homage To Erstwhile Gondwana's Legendary Tribal Rulers

Amit Shah Starts Three-Day MP Tour By Paying Homage To Erstwhile Gondwana's Legendary Tribal Rulers