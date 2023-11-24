MP Elections 2023: Congress To Engage 500 Lawyers To Ensure All Goes Well

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is taking no chances and has engaged an army of lawyers to see all legal issues cropping up during the counting of votes on December 3 are promptly dealt with.

The party is likely to engage around 500 advocates and many of them will remain present at the counting table as party agents. Legal experts and advocates will remain present at every district headquarters, while the party will also ensure that at least one lawyer is present at the counting table as agent.

On December 3, the fate of the 2,533 candidates contesting the Assembly election will be decided. Congress had organised a training session on Sunday for the counting agents and candidates. Top leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Randeep Surjewala and others will remain present at the training session. Rajya Sabha member and advocate Vivek Tankha and other leaders will address the lawyers at the training session.

A team of the advocates will remain present at the counting centre to see that there is no deviation from the set procedure while counting, said Tankha while talking to Free Press.

In case of any issue, they will file a complaint or raise an objection before the district returning officer at the counting centre, beside they will apprise the party contingent present outside the counting place of the matter., said the senior party leader.

“The teams will share each and every movement going inside the counting centre to the state central command, which will be chaired by ex-CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh and also by me (Vivek Tankha) till the end of the counting,” he said., “In the elections of 2018, we have monitored vote counting of our candidates and we had got good results and again we will be repeating this exercise in this election”.